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Rev Rock Report

Queen’s ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ reaches 1 billion views on YouTube

todayJuly 29, 2026

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Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deacon of Queen (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

Queen has had another video reach 1 billion views on YouTube.

The latest is the performance video for the track “Don’t Stop Me Now,” from their 1978 album Jazz. The song, written by frontman Freddie Mercury, also appeared on the band’s 1981 Greatest Hits compilation.

The clip is Queen’s second video to join the Billion Views Club. The first was 1975’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which went on to reach 2 billion views back in December 2025, making it the oldest song to ever reach such a milestone.

In other Queen news … The new Freddy Mercury book A Life in Lyrics: The Official Creative Legacy of Freddy Mercury is now available for preorder. The book is described as “the definitive creative record of one of the greatest songwriters of all time.”

A Life in Lyrics features material from Mercury’s notebooks, some of which has never been published before. It will be released Sept. 1, four days ahead of what would have been the late Queen frontman’s 80th birthday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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