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Rev Rock Report

R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Allman Brothers Band’s Chuck Leavell headlining concert celebrating the music of Georgia

todayJune 8, 2026

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R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, onstage at the John Varvatos celebration of ‘Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me’ film premiere July 1, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for John Varvatos)/Chuck Leavell attends Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song at The Fox Theatre on September 17, 2024. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

R.E.M.’s Mike Mills and Allman Brothers Band’s Chuck Leavell will headline an upcoming concert celebrating the music of Georgia.

A Night of Georgia Music will be held July 25 at Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium in New York. It will have the pair, along with violinist Robert McDuffie, performing the music of artists native to the Peach State, including R.E.M., the Allman Brothers, Otis Redding, Ray Charles, The B-52s and Outkast. 

The evening will also feature students from Mercer University’s Robert McDuffie Center for Strings, with all the artists backed by the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, conducted by Ward State.

An artist presale for tickets begins Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

More info can be found at CarnegieHall.org.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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