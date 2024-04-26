AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Rachel Platten releases new single, schedules candlelit show

todayApril 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jess Hess

Rachel Platten is sharing another song from her upcoming album.

Bad Thoughts” was inspired by Rachel’s struggles with panic attacks, anxiety and postpartum depression. She says in a statement, “When the darkness seemed all-encompassing and the battle with my thoughts became too much, songwriting was a form of medicine that helped me find my way back to myself … this song, in particular, was a lifeline.”

She adds, “The choruses are a declaration that no matter how brutal my mind could be, there was still a part of me that was bigger than all of that noise, bigger than the bad thoughts, and accessing that part would be my guiding light out of the darkness. My wish is that this song may be that light for others.”

Meanwhile, Rachel has scheduled what’s described as a “candlelight show” at St. Ann’s Church in New York City on May 30; she’s also added a second LA show at The Sun Rose on May 14.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%