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Buck Country Music News

Raid the stars’ wardrobes at CMA Fest’s Artist Closet Sale

todayMay 28, 2026

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Artist Closet Sale (The Archives Nashville)

If you’re somebody who’d like to dress like the stars, you’ll want to check out the Artist Closet Sale June 4-7 during CMA Fest in Nashville. 

The daily event runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center.

This year’s sale features a record number of participants, 23, including: Ashley McBryde, Bailey Zimmerman, BunnieXO, Carter Faith, Ella Langley, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Kassi Ashton, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Maddie & Tae, MaRynn Taylor, Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, Terri Clark, The Band Perry, Tucker Wetmore and Wynonna Judd. 

Over the last two years, the event’s raised more than $62,000 for the CMA Foundation, while being sponsored by The Archives Nashville, a digital archiving and storage company specializing in musicians’ wardrobes.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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