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Rev Rock Report

RATT’s Stephen Pearcy drops ‘I Need U’ off upcoming album, ‘The Dogg Mob’

todayApril 8, 2026

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Stephen Pearcy performs during day 3 of the Kentucky State Fair at the Kentucky Fair & Exposition Center on August 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

RATT frontman Stephen Pearcy is out with new music.

The rocker has dropped the new single “I Need U,” which will appear on his sixth studio album, The Dogg Mob, due out this summer.

“This song’s on me—download it before they charge ya!” Pearcy wrote on his website. “We’ve been writing some killer material the last few years,” he noted, referring to his guitarist Erik Ferentinos and producer Matt Thorne.

Pearcy added, “We’re fired up about this record. And now with all the special guests coming in… we’re looking to start some s***, lol.”

Pearcy previously teased fans with new music back in February, sharing a snippet of a track called “Drive,” which he said will feature a yet-to-be-revealed special guest on guitar.

An exact release date for The Dogg Mob has not been announced.

Pearcy has several solo shows on the books for 2026. His next show is May 9 in Tulare, California. A complete list of dates can be found at OfficialStephenPearcy.com.

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Written by: ABC News

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