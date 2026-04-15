Reba McEntire spends ‘One Night in Tulsa’ to kick off new music series

Reba McEntire’s ‘One Night in Oklahoma’ (MCA)

There’s new music on the way from Reba McEntire, and the Country Music Hall of Famer’s delivering it in a new way.

Each month, she’ll unveil a new digital music capsule that pairs a new song with tracks from her catalog that match the same theme.

The first arrives Friday and is titled One Night in Tulsa, named for a new track she previewed at her April 9 show at her restaurant, Reba’s Place, in Atoka, Oklahoma. Her cover of “Tulsa Time,” her hit with Vince Gill, “Oklahoma Swing,” “Does the Wind Still Blow in Oklahoma” and “No U in Oklahoma” wrap up the collection.

There will also be new tailored playlists that highlight her half-century recording career, starting May 1 with The Making of Reba.