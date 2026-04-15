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Buck Country Music News

Reba McEntire spends ‘One Night in Tulsa’ to kick off new music series

todayApril 15, 2026

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Reba McEntire’s ‘One Night in Oklahoma’ (MCA)

There’s new music on the way from Reba McEntire, and the Country Music Hall of Famer’s delivering it in a new way.

Each month, she’ll unveil a new digital music capsule that pairs a new song with tracks from her catalog that match the same theme.

The first arrives Friday and is titled One Night in Tulsa, named for a new track she previewed at her April 9 show at her restaurant, Reba’s Place, in Atoka, Oklahoma. Her cover of “Tulsa Time,” her hit with Vince Gill, “Oklahoma Swing,” “Does the Wind Still Blow in Oklahoma” and “No U in Oklahoma” wrap up the collection.

There will also be new tailored playlists that highlight her half-century recording career, starting May 1 with The Making of Reba.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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