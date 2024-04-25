AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Rebel Wilson’s accusations against Sacha Baron Cohen won’t appear in UK version of book ‘Rebel Rising’

todayApril 25, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

While her new book, Rebel Rising, sees Rebel Wilson making some headline-grabbing accusations against Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen, readers across the pond won’t get to read them.

According to the The New York Times, publisher HarperCollins confirms edits will be made to the chapter in question, “Sacha Baron Cohen and Other A*******,” for the U.K. version of the book.

“We are publishing every page, but for legal reasons, in the UK edition, we are redacting most of one page with some other small redactions and an explanatory note,” the publisher said in a statement to the paper. “Those sections are a very small part of a much bigger story,” it continued.

Cohen had previously called Wilson’s written accusations of harassing behavior on the set of The Brothers Grimsby “demonstrably false.”

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” the statement read at the time.

In response to HarperCollins’ decision, a spokesman for the actor told The Times, “Printing falsehoods is against the law in the UK and Australia,” adding that the decision “confirms what we said from the beginning — that this is demonstrably false, in a shameful and failed effort to sell books.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%