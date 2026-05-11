Report: Debbie Harry to play Pamela Anderson’s mother in new film

Debbie Harry attends Family Equality’s Night at the Pier at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Family Equality)

Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry has landed a new acting gig. Deadline reports that Harry is set to play Pamela Anderson’s mother in the new comedy Maitreya.

The film centers around Anderson’s title character, who’s described as “a rising star in the New Age Healing community.” After finding out her father is dying, she decides to bring her whole family with her to a conference in India to “put her New Age healing theories to the test.”

The film is being directed by Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel.

This certainly isn’t the first time Harry has flexed her acting chops. She previously appeared in such films as 1983’s Videodrome, 1988’s Hairspray, 1997’s Cop Land and 2008’s Elegy.

Harry recently made a surprise appearance on the May 2 episode of Saturday Night Live, where she introduced host and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo’s performance of the song “drop dead.”

As for Blondie, the band is expected to release a new album, High Noon, this year, although they have yet to reveal an exact release date.