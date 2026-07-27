‘Ring, Ring,’ it’s Reba on the line

Reba McEntire’s ‘Ring Ring’ (MCA)

Reba McEntire’s fourth music capsule is telephone-themed, anchored by the new song “Ring Ring,” which was co-written by American Idol favorite Kellie Pickler.

The EP also includes two #5 hits, 1993’s “It’s Your Call” and 1994’s “Why Haven’t I Heard from You.” Two album cuts complete the collection: “Long Distance Lover” from 1980’s Feel the Fire and “She’s Callin’ It Love” from 1996’s What If It’s You.

Ring Ring follows April’s One Night in Tulsa, May’s Hurt Like That and June’s Ain’t Gonna Keep It Waitin’, all featuring a brand-new recording as the title track.

The celebration of Reba’s 50-year recording career continues on Aug. 3 with the new playlist The Reinvention of Reba.