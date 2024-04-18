Ringo Starr announces fall tour dates with his All Starr Band

Photo credit: Scott Robert Ritchie

Ringo Starr is extending his time on the road.

The rocker and his All Starr Band — Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette — will launch their fall tour starting September 12 in Omaha, Nebraska, with dates confirmed through September 25 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

So far, Ringo has announced nine new shows, although more are expected to be revealed at a later date.

The news comes as Ringo is getting ready to release his new EP, Crooked Boy, on limited edition marble vinyl for Record Store Day, April 20. That will be followed by a digital release on April 26, with the black vinyl and CD versions dropping May 31.

Ringo and his All Starr Band are also getting ready to launch a spring tour starting May 22 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. A complete list of dates can be found at RingoStarr.com.