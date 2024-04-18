AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Ringo Starr announces fall tour dates with his All Starr Band

todayApril 18, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Photo credit: Scott Robert Ritchie

Ringo Starr is extending his time on the road.

The rocker and his All Starr Band — Steve Lukather, Edgar WinterColin HayWarren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette — will launch their fall tour starting September 12 in Omaha, Nebraska, with dates confirmed through September 25 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.  

So far, Ringo has announced nine new shows, although more are expected to be revealed at a later date. 

The news comes as Ringo is getting ready to release his new EP, Crooked Boy, on limited edition marble vinyl for Record Store Day, April 20. That will be followed by a digital release on April 26, with the black vinyl and CD versions dropping May 31.

Ringo and his All Starr Band are also getting ready to launch a spring tour starting May 22 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. A complete list of dates can be found at RingoStarr.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%