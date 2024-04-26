Ringo Starr drops video for Crooked Boy track “Gonna Need Someone”

ABC/ Heidi Gutman

Ringo Starr’s new EP, Crooked Boy, has just been released to digital services. To mark the occasion he’s shared a video for one of the tracks, “Gonna Need Someone.”

The video features Ringo and guitarist Nick Valensi, who plays on the song, and includes new footage, as well as footage from Ringo’s personal archives.

The EP features four songs written and produced by Linda Perry; this song is one Ringo specifically requested from her.

“I love what Linda did and I think all the songs are all great but one thing I did ask her was to write me a rocker,” he says. “And that’s ‘Gonna Need Someone’ and I love it!”

Crooked Boy was first released on limited-edition marble vinyl for Record Store Day. Black vinyl and CD versions are set to drop May 31.