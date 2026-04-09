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Rev Rock Report

Robert Plant and Saving Grace perform ‘Ramble On’ for ‘The Late Show’

todayApril 9, 2026

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‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ and musical guest Robert Plant with Saving Grace during Wednesday’s April 8, 2026 show. (Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

Robert Plant has treated music fans to a new performance of a Led Zeppelin classic.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday with his band Saving Grace, and they performed two songs. They took the stage with the track “Higher Rock,” from their self-titled debut album, during the telecast and stuck around for a bonus performance, treating the audience to the Zeppelin tune “Ramble On.”

“Ramble On” is one of several Zeppelin songs Plant and Saving Grace have been performing during their live shows. Others include “Four Sticks,” “Friends” and “The Rain Song.”

Robert Plant and Saving Grace, with singer Suzi Dian, wrapped their North American tour Tuesday at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. They bring the tour to Argentina and Brazil starting May 10 in Buenos Aires, followed by dates in Croatia, Greece and more in June and July. A complete list of dates can be found at RobertPlant.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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