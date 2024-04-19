AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow is pulling for Frampton, Foreigner, Cher & Sinéad to be inducted

todayApril 19, 2024

Background
share close
AD
L-R: Peter Frampton, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks; Disney/Jennifer Pottheiser

Sheryl Crow was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year and she invited Peter Frampton, the first artist she ever saw in concert, to perform with her. The inductees for the hall’s Class of 2024 will be announced during the April 21 episode of American Idol, and this year Frampton is on the ballot, which Sheryl is very happy about.

“I’m very excited. You know, he definitely is somebody that is worthy of being in the Rock Hall. I mean, all the way back to Humble Pie [the band he was in from 1969 to 1971],” Sheryl tells ABC Audio. “And there’s so many people on the ballot this year I feel like should be in.”

“I mean, I grew up listening to Foreigner,” she says, naming another group that’s up for induction this year. “Whether you love them or you don’t love them, I mean, that was the sound — them, and Boston and Kansas, they were the soundtrack to my, you know, radio years as a kid.”

Sheryl also throws her support behind one of her contemporaries, plus two of the female artists who appear on the ballot this year: Cher and the late Sinéad O’Connor.

“Certainly Lenny Kravitz,” she says. “I mean, if you’re going to look up ‘rock star’ in the dictionary, you will see a picture of him in leather pants. So, a lot of great people on [the ballot]. And yes, Cher and Sinéad.” 

In addition to the artists Sheryl mentioned, this year’s potential inductees include Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Sade, Oasis, A Tribe Called Quest, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Eric B. & Rakim, Ozzy Osbourne and Dave Matthews Band.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%