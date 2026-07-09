Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams pay tribute to ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ singer Bonnie Tyler

Bonnie Tyler performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 at Malmo Arena on May 17, 2013 in Malmo, Sweden. (Photo by Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images)

Rod Stewart and Bryan Adams are among the artists paying tribute to “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer Bonnie Tyler, who died Wednesday at the age of 75.

“We shared similar styles of vocalizing. She was a good pal and a true soul stirrer,” Stewart wrote in a post on Instagram. “I sing ‘It’s a Heartache’ every night on tour,” referring to Tyler’s first big hit, which peaked at #3 in the U.S.

He ended the post with “I’ll miss you darling Bonnie.”

Adams also remembered Tyler, writing on X that she “had such a great voice.” He added, “I’ll always be grateful for her beautiful version of Straight From The Heart. Thanks Bonnie RIP.”

“Straight From the Heart” was the lead single on Adams’ 1983 album, Cuts Like a Knife. That same year, Tyler released it as a single in the U.K., and the cover appeared on her album Faster Than the Speed of Night.

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones also remembered the singer on social media, noting that Tyler was married to her cousin.

“My heart is broken with the news that our dearest Bonnie Tyler has passed away,” Zeta-Jones wrote on Instagram, revealing that Tyler sang at her wedding to actor Michael Douglas.

“An extraordinary woman with vocals to match,” she wrote of Tyler. “A one of kind artist, who so easily could have been a comedian because she was one of the funniest people I ever met.”

Tyler’s family announced her death Thursday, revealing she died in a hospital in Portugal, where she was being treated for an illness. It was announced in May that she was in “seriously ill but stable” condition after being placed in a medically induced coma as she recovered from emergency intestinal surgery.