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Rev Rock Report

Roger Daltrey and Eddie Vedder to headline Brazil’s Best of Blues and Rock Festival

todayJune 26, 2026

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(L-R) Roger Daltrey of The Who and Eddie Vedder perform onstage during the 2025 Backyard Concert supporting Teen Cancer America and the UCLA Health Center at a private residence on October 03, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BC)

The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder are set to headline the Best of Blues and Rock Festival, happening Nov. 20-22 at Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo, Brazil.

Daltrey is set to headline the festival on Nov. 21, with a lineup that also includes Chris Isaak and blues guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, while Vedder is booked for Nov. 20 and 22, alongside Glen Hansard and others.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday at 11 a.m. local time. More info can be found at bestofbluesandrock.com.

Vedder, a well known Who fan, has played with the band on several occasions. Back in October, he joined The Who on stage at the private Backyard Concert supporting Teen Cancer America and the UCLA Health Center. His most recent public show with the band was at The Who’s March 2024 Teenage Cancer Trust charity concert at Royal Albert Hall in London.

Next up, Daltrey is set to kick off a U.S. tour on Aug. 23 in Mesa, Arizona, with dates confirmed through Oct. 3 in Selbyville, Delaware. A complete list of dates can be found at TheWho.com.

Vedder’s next live dates are at his Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, happening Sept. 25-26. Vedder is headlining Sept. 25, with Pearl Jam headlining Sept 27.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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