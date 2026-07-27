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Rev Rock Report

Ronnie Wood announces South American tour dates

todayJuly 27, 2026

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Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones perform during ‘Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds’ at MetLife Stadium on May 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

While The Rolling Stones may not have plans to tour anytime soon, Ronnie Wood continues to expand his solo tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has just extended his 2026 Fearless tour, announcing a three-show South American tour with special guest Imelda May. The tour kicks off Nov. 1 in São Paulo, Brazil, followed by a show Nov. 6 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Nov. 10 in Santiago, Chile.

Wood kicked off a European tour in July and will next play a show in London on Aug. 21. He also has upcoming shows in Switzerland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at RonnieWood.com.

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Written by: ABC News

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