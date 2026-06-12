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Rev Rock Report

Rush performs ‘Moving Pictures’ in its entirety at night three of Fifty Something tour

todayJune 12, 2026

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(L-R) Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush perform during the opening night of their first American tour in 11 years at The Kia Forum on June 07, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Rush had yet another surprise in store for fans at their third KIA Forum show in Los Angeles Thursday night.

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have been changing things up from night to night since kicking off their Fifty Something tour on June 7. According to setlist.fm, during Thursday’s show they used the second set to perform their 1981 studio album, Moving Pictures, in its entirety.

Not only did they perform every track, they played them in order, starting with their iconic hit “Tom Sawyer” and wrapping with “Vital Signs.”

This marked the first time they’ve played Moving Pictures, Rush’s eighth studio album, in its entirety since July 2011.

Also new to the set, Rush added “New World Man,” from the 1982 album Signals, making it their first performance of the song since 2002.

Rush is set to wrap their four-night stand at the KIA Forum on Saturday. A complete list of show dates can be found at Rush.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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