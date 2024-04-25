AD
Entertainment News

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige call it quits after three years

todayApril 25, 2024

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige have split after three years of dating, a rep for the American Idol host confirms to People.

“After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” an insider tells the outlet, adding, “They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”

Seacrest, 49, and Paige, 26, went public with their relationship back in 2021 when they were spotted together celebrating Memorial Day in the Hamptons, according to People.

Seacrest previously dated actress and Dancing with the Stars cohost Julianne Hough and model Shayna Taylor.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

