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Entertainment News

Sam Neill says he is cancer free after five-year lymphoma battle

todayApril 29, 2026

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Sam Neill attends the 2025 AACTA Awards presented By Foxtel Group at HOTA (Home of the Arts) on Feb. 7, 2025, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Chris Hyde/Getty Images for AFI)

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill is opening up about his battle with Stage 3 blood cancer.

The actor said he is now cancer free after a near five-year battle with lymphoma. He recently told the Australian network 7News about his treatment.

“I’ve been living with a particular type of lymphoma for about five years, and I was on chemotherapy and the pretty miserable business but it was keeping me alive,” Neill said.

The actor, who played Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, said chemotherapy eventually stopped working for him.

“I was at a loss and it looked like I was on the way out, which wasn’t ideal obviously,” Neill said.

He then underwent a cutting edge treatment called CAR T-cell therapy, which genetically modifies blood cells. Neill said this has made him cancer free.

“I’ve just had a scan just now and there is no cancer in my body, that’s an extraordinary thing,” Neill said. “I’m very, very excited that this can happen.”

Neill is even ready to make his return to acting.

“It’s time I did another movie,” he said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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