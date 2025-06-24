AD
Sammy Hagar announces dates for annual birthday bash in Cabo

todayJune 24, 2025

Disney/Michael Le Brecht II

Sammy Hagar will once again be celebrating his birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The rocker announced on Instagram that his annual birthday bash will take place at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Mexico — and he’s not stopping at one celebration. In fact, the birthday bash will take place over four nights: Oct. 7, 9, 11 and 13.

While details have yet to be announced, Hagar, who’ll turn 78 on Oct. 13, shared in a video that the “usual suspects will be there.” One of those usual suspects will likely be his friend and bandmate, former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, who commented on the post, “Hey Sambo, thanks for the heads up!!”

Ticket information has yet to be announced, although the post notes that info will be coming in early July on Sammy’s website, RedRocker.com.

In 2024 Sammy also celebrated his birthday over four nights, but did it in two different cities. He headlined two shows at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas and also performed two nights at the Cabo Wabo Cantina. All of those shows featured Anthony, guitarist Vic Johnson and drummer Kenny Aronoff.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

