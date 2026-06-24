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Entertainment News

Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman star in ‘Practical Magic 2’ official trailer

todayJune 24, 2026

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Nicole Kidman as Gillian Owens and Sandra Bullock as Sally Owens in ‘Practical Magic 2.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

We come to this official trailer for magic.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official trailer for Practical Magic 2. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman once again star as the magical Owens sisters in this highly anticipated sequel to the 1998 film Practical Magic.

Along with Bullock and Kidman, who are both producing the project, the film stars Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest.

Practical Magic 2 follows the Owens sisters as they “must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem,” according to an official description from Warner Bros.

The trailer finds all of the Owens women living in the same picturesque white home by the water from the first film.

“No magic is stronger than sisterhood,” Channing’s Franny says in the trailer. “Cast by fate, tested by time and never broken.”

We also see the daughters of Bullock’s Sally Owens and Kidman’s Gillian Owens dreaming about romantic love — and doubting the family curse. That doubt causes heartbreak when Kylie (King) finds her boyfriend dead.

“Kylie said she’s gonna go fix the curse,” Gillian says later in the trailer.

“This will lead her into the dark path,” Franny responds. “If you want to find her, you have to work together.”

Susanne Bier directed the film from a script by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett. It’s based on the novel The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman.

Practical Magic 2 debuts to theaters on Sept. 11.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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