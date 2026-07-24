Scoreboard roundup — 7/23/26

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Padres 5, Braves 6
Twins 3, Guardians 1
Rays 1, Blue Jays 3
Diamondbacks 10, Cardinals 6
Royals 3, Tigers 4
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