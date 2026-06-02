Scotty McCreery celebrates ’15’ with extended Opry set

Scotty McCreery’s ’15’ (Triple Tigers)

Scotty McCreery won the 10th season of American Idol on May 25, 2011, and wasted little time making his way to the Grand Ole Opry stage: He made his debut there on June 10, 2011.

Almost 15 years to the day, the “Bottle Rockets” hitmaker is headed back.

“Little did @ScottyMcCreery know stepping into the circle for the first time (at only the age of 17) that he would one day be invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry,” the country music institution posted on Instagram. “On June 11, 2026, Scotty will be performing a special extended set to celebrate 15 years since his Opry debut.”

The North Carolina native was officially inducted on April 20, 2024.

“What a ride. Looking forward to stepping back into the Circle,” Scotty answered the Opry’s post.

It’s a big year for marking milestones, as he’ll also release his 13-track retrospective collection, titled 15, on July 17.