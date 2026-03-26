AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Seals & Crofts singer Dash Crofts dead at 87

todayMarch 26, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Jim Seals and Dash Crofts of the duo Seals & Crofts pose for a portrait. (Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns)

Dash Crofts, one half of the popular soft rock duo Seals & Crofts, known for such songs as “Summer Breeze” and “Diamond Girl,” died Wednesday at the age of 85.

An agent for Crofts’ daughter Lua Crofts Faragher confirmed the news to ABC Audio.

“Lua, her family, and Brady Seals are mourning this deep loss,” read the statement. Brady Seals was a cousin of Jim Seals, the other half of Seals & Crofts. He and Lua currently perform under the name Seals & Crofts 2.

“We are honoring and celebrating the amazing life and legacy of Darrell George ‘Dash’ Crofts, and are so grateful for the music that lives on through Seals & Crofts 2,” the statement continued.

Producer Louie Shelton, who produced several of Seals & Crofts’ albums, including 1972’s Summer Breeze and 1973’s Diamond Girl, posted about Crofts’ death on Facebook.

“Sad to hear our dear brother and partner in music has passed away today,” Shelton wrote Wednesday. “Sending love and prayers to all his family and many fans. R.I.P. my brother…..Dash Crofts.”

Crofts and Jim Seals began recording under the name Seals & Crofts in 1969, releasing their self-titled debut album that year.

The duo scored their breakthrough hit in 1972 with the album Summer Breeze, which peaked at #7. The album’s title track became a top-10 hit, peaking at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

They scored another top-10 album with their fifth studio release, 1973’s Diamond Girl. The title track from that album also peaked at #6 on the chart, as did “Get Closer,” the title track off their eighth studio album.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%