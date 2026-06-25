AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

See the first look at the Robert Eggers film ‘Werwulf﻿’

todayJune 25, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as Man in director Robert Eggers’ ‘Werwulf.’ (Rory Mulvey)

We now have our first look at Robert Eggers’ Werwulf.

Focus Features posted the first photo and official description for the upcoming film to Instagram on Thursday. Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as a character called Man in the movie. The photo features him in the forest surrounded by dogs and holding a large spear. 

Lily-Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe also make up the film’s cast. All three actors previously worked with Eggers in his film Nosferatu.

Focus Features’ first-look post describes Taylor-Johnson’s Man as “a 13th-century man haunted by his bestial metamorphosis.”

The film’s tagline has also been released. It reads, “Werwulf is a harrowing tale of devotion, damnation, and the devil within.”

Werwulf is set to release on Christmas Day. This is similar to Nosferatu, which released on Christmas Day in 2024.

Nosferatu became Focus Features’ second-highest-grossing movie in the U.S. It made $90.5 million in theaters after its December 2024 release.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%