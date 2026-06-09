AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Serena Williams returns to pro tennis: See how she did

todayJune 9, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Serena Williams plays with Victoria Mboko during Women’s Doubles first round match on Day Two of the HSBC Championships at The Queen’s Club, June 9, 2026, in London. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Serena Williams received a hero’s welcome on Tuesday as she made her first competitive appearance since the 2022 U.S. Open.

Dressed in a pink skirt with matching pink shoes, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion walked onto a packed center court at Queen’s Club in London to loud cheers from fans eager to see the tennis legend back in action.

Queen’s Club, a historic and relatively intimate venue in west London, was filled to capacity for the occasion. By the time Williams stepped onto the court, there was not an empty seat in the house.

Williams, 44, teamed up with Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko, 19, in the first round of the HSBC Championships women’s doubles tournament. The pair faced the No. 3-seeded team of American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe.

Despite her lengthy absence from competition, Williams and Mboko battled through a tightly contested opening set before winning the tiebreak 7-2 to take the set 7-6.

Williams stepped away from competition after the 2022 U.S. Open but never formally announced her retirement.

Williams owns 23 Grand Slam singles titles and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles with her sister, Venus Williams. She has also won seven singles and seven doubles titles at Wimbledon.

Her return comes as the grass-court season ramps up ahead of Wimbledon later this month. Williams is also entered in doubles at the Berlin Open, where she is expected to continue her comeback to competition.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%