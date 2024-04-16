AD
National News

Severe weather stretches from Wisconsin to Arkansas, golf-ball-sized hail hits DC

todayApril 16, 2024

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Severe weather is expected on Tuesday to move east, with storms stretching from Wisconsin to Arkansas, with the highest tornado threat in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.

In addition to tornadoes, damaging winds and hail are threats. Cities that are under the threat are: Des Moines, Iowa; St. Louis, Missouri; Chicago, Illinois; and just north of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Already in the last 24 hours more than 90 severe storm reports from South Dakota to Virginia.

Golf-ball-sized hail was reported in the western suburbs of Washington, D.C., with some of the hail so thick it covered the ground in spots.

Also, damaging winds close to 70 mph in Virginia brought trees down on top of cars.

Tornado watches were issued on Tuesday until 8 a.m. CT for Nebraska and Kansas. At least one tornado had been reported on the border of the two states, though no damage or injuries were reported.

Written by: ABC News

