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Buck Country Music News

Shaboozey enlists Jamie Foxx, Sam Elliott and more on ‘The Outlaw Cherie Lee’

todayJuly 22, 2026

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Shaboozey’s ‘The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales’ (American Dogwood/EMPIRE)

Shaboozey has a whole gang of special guests on The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, including Jamie Foxx and legendary actor Sam Elliott. 

Orville Peck, Leon Bridges, Teyana Taylor, Kehlani and Gunna are also on the concept album, which comes out July 31. 

Here’s the complete song listing for the 20-track collection:
“The Outlaw Cherie Lee” (with Jamie Foxx)
“Till Sunday”
“High Noon” (featuring Gunna)
“Hell Is Hot” (with Jamie Foxx)
“Sweet Revenge”
“If I Was An Outlaw”
“Cowgirl”
“Burn It Down” (featuring Leon Bridges)
“Death of Jeremiah Walker” (with Teyana Taylor)
“Drunk”
“Ugly & All”
“Bullets + Blades” (featuring Kehlani)
“Don’t Count Down” (with Sam Elliott)
“Lone Survivor”
“Bounty On My Head”
“Born To Die”
“Kissed By An Angel”
“The Worst of Them All (Interlude)”
“Coyotes Point”
“The Epilogue” (featuring Orville Peck)

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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