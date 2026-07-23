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Sia, David Guetta, Nicole Scherzinger and more getting stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

todayJuly 23, 2026

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Sia appears on ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (Disney/Randy Holmes)

Here’s a cheap thrill for you: Sia is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The singer/songwriter is among the many celebrities who’ll be honored with a star on the legendary walk in 2027. Sia’s been quiet lately, though her concert film, Sia: Nostalgic for the Present, is out now in select theaters.

Others who’ll be honored in the recording category include Sia’s frequent collaborator David Guetta; punk icons The Ramones; rockers The Smashing Pumpkins and Linkin Park; Latin star Karol G; and rappers Lil Wayne and Grandmaster Flash.

In addition, Tony winner and Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger will get a star in the live theater/live performance category. 

Other stars headed for the Walk of Fame next year include Pedro Pascal, Idris Elba, Kate Hudson, Sam Rockwell, Lisa Kudrow, Jeff Probst, David Allen Grier, Keke Palmer, Adam Scott and Raven-Symoné.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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