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Mike FM Music News

Sienna Spiro’s ‘Visitor’ is coming to stay in July

todayMay 20, 2026

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Sienna Spiro, ‘The Visitor’ (Capitol Records)

Get ready to receive a special Visitor in July.

Sienna Spiro will release her debut album, Visitor, July 3. It features all three of her singles: “Die on this Hill,” “The Visitor” and “You Stole the Show.” You can presave the album now, or preorder signed limited-edition copies.

Sienna explains the album title in a statement, saying, “I’ve always had a strong awareness of impermanence; I’m very fearful of things ending and people leaving. It’s so intense that I often won’t participate in new relationships or anything I know won’t last, so in a way I’ve spent most of my life feeling like a visitor — like someone who’s just passing through.”

“Making this album really taught me how to savor things in the moment, instead of constantly worrying about the future,” she adds. “When people hear the record, I hope it helps them to find some comfort in the fact that everything is temporary. We don’t always have to rush to let go — we can let things matter without needing them to last.”

Announcing the album on Instagram, the British singer wrote, “I cannot believe I’m saying this. I have been a fan of albums since I could talk and I’ve wanted to make my own forever. I don’t even know what to say. I’m just so excited and CANNOT WAIT for you to hear.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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