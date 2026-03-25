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Rev Rock Report

Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan announces debut solo album, ‘Gargoyle of the Garden State’

todayMarch 25, 2026

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‘Gargoyle of the Garden State’ album artwork. (earMUSIC)

Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan has announced his debut solo album, Gargoyle of the Garden State.

The record is due out June 12. The first single, “At War with Myself” featuring Danko Jones, is out now.

Gargoyle of the Garden State is not a project, it is every bit of my soul,” Bolan says in a statement. “Like me, it knows when to be serious and also knows where the party is.”

Other guests on the record include Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt and Skid Row’s Scotti Hill, Dave “Snake” Sabo and Rob Hammersmith.

Skid Row, meanwhile, announced in February that they were launching a worldwide audition process to find the band’s next singer. Their most recent vocalist, Erik Grönwall, left Skid Row in 2024, after which Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale fronted the band for a run of live shows.

As for Skid Row’s classic lineup singer, Sebastian Bach, he will be performing with Twisted Sister in place of Dee Snider, who’s sitting out their upcoming shows for health reasons.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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