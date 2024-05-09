AD
Slash announces 1963 ES-335 Collector’s Edition guitar with Gibson

todayMay 9, 2024

Disney/Scott Kirkland

Slash has teamed up with Gibson for a new signature guitar.

The 1963 ES-335 Collector’s Edition recreates the Guns N’ Roses‘ shredder’s own ’63 ES-335. The instrument costs a grand total of $14,999, and only 50 pieces will be available.

“I used a beautiful and killer sounding 1963 ES-335 Gibson for more than a few songs on Orgy of the Damned,” Slash says, referring to his upcoming blues covers album. “Gibson has now built a fantastic replica of this extraordinary guitar. Same dot neck, Bigsby tremolo, and finish. You have to check it out.”

For those that are actually financially able to check it out, you can call the Gibson Garage in Nashville for more info. If you do actually buy one, you’ll also get two tickets to an upcoming Slash performance and interview session taking place at Gibson Garage Nashville on June 30.

Orgy of the Damned will be released May 17. It includes guest spots from AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson, Iggy Pop, ZZ Top‘s Billy F Gibbons and Demi Lovato.

