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National News

Slashing suspect shot at Grand Central subway station in New York, police say

todayApril 11, 2026

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People walk through Grand Central Terminal on November 4, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Police shot and killed a knife-wielding man on a subway platform at Grand Central Station in New York City on Saturday after he stabbed at least two people, according to the NYPD.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 9:30 this morning.

Police said the man had been acting erratically on the train and slashed at least two people on the 4/5/6 platform. The slashing wounds are severe but the victims are stable in the hospital.

The suspect refused repeated commands to drop what police described as a machete before an officer opened fire, killing him, according to the NYPD.

There is no connection to terrorism, police said.

The identity of the knife-wielding suspect was not immediately released.

The NYPD will hold a news conference at the scene.

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Written by: ABC News

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