Sports News

Softball Drops Series Against Trinity University

todayApril 15, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team lost all three games of their road conference series against Trinity University 8-0, 10-5, 6-2.

The Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, for their road three-game Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) series against the Tigers from Trinity University.

Schreiner fell to 1-18 overall and 0-3 in SCAC play as they dropped all three games on the road against the Tigers.

Game 1 SCH 0 – TRI 8

Trinity opened the series with a strong defensive display as they held the Mountaineers to just 2 hits and 0 runs through 5 innings played.

In the circle, it was Amanda Pollock (Sophomore / Alvin, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 1.1 innings and giving up 6 runs on 13 batters faced.

1

2

3

4

5

R

H

E

SCH

2

2

TRI

2

4

2

X

8

9

Box Score

Game 2 SCH 5 – TRI 10

The second game of the series was another strong defensive display by the Tigers. Schreiner would get their offense going in the 4th inning as they sent home 3 runs to cut into the Tiger’s lead, but it would not be enough as Trinity came away with the 10-5 win.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was Bridgette Montes (Senior / Burleson, TX) who went 3-4 with 2 doubles and 2 RBI.

In the circle, it was Celina Marchan (Freshman / Port Isabel, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 5.0 innings and giving up 8 runs on 27 batters faced.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

SCH

3

2

5

8

1

TRI

4

1

1

1

3

X

10

11

Box Score

Game 3 SCH 2 – TRI 6

Trinity closed out the series with a similar offensive and defensive performance to the first two games. Schreiner would find a way to get 2 runs on the board in the 6th inning, but it would be too little too late as the Tigers picked up the 6-2 win.

In the circle, it was Isabella Gutierrez (Senior / Devine, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 3.0 innings and giving up 4 runs on 19 batters faced.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

SCH

2

2

3

UMHB

2

1

2

1

X

6

8

1

Box Score

Up Next

The Mountaineers will return home as they continue SCAC play with a matchup against the Pirates from Southwestern University.

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

0%