Softball Goes 1-2 Against University of Dallas

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team went 1-2 in their three-game home conference series against the University of Dallas.

The Mountaineers were at home for their three-game Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

Schreiner moved to 4-33 overall and 3-18 in SCAC play to close out their season after picking up a home win on senior day.

GAME 1 SCH 11 – UD 12

The series opened with a high scoring effort through seven innings from both sides as a total of 23 runs were scored in the game. Unfortunately, it was the Crusaders who came away with the win after scoring two unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was the senior duo of Bridgette Montes who went 2-4 with a triple and 2 RBI, and Johanna McKay who went 2-4 with 2 RBI.

In the circle, it was Bayleigh Borden who was credited with the loss after pitching 1.2 innings and giving up 1 run on 7 batters faced.

GAME 2 SCH 9 – UD 16

After jumping out to an early lead in the second game of the series, the Mountaineers’ offense stalled as the Crusaders exploded in the 6th inning, leading to them pulling away with 16-9 victory.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was the senior duo of Yadira Lopez who went 3-4 with a double and 4 RBI, and Bridgette Montes who went 3-4.

In the circle, it was Celina Marchan who was credited with the loss after pitching 5.1 innings and giving up 8 runs on 30 batters faced.

GAME 3 SCH 8 – UD 2

Schreiner closed out the series and their season with a strong performance on both sides of the ball, scoring 8 runs on 10 hits and only giving up 2 runs on 6 hits.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was Bridgette Montes who went 3-4 with a double and an RBI.

In the circle, it was Ky Kusak who was credited with the win after pitching a complete game and only giving up 2 runs on 33 batters faced.

