Softball Sweeps Dallas

Game 1:

Schreiner opened the series with a hard-fought Game 1 victory, riding timely hits and a complete-game effort in the circle to secure the win.

Offensively, the Mountaineers capitalized on key opportunities despite limited chances. Isabel Moreno sparked the lineup with a 1-for-3 performance and scored one of Schreiner’s runs. Romy Nunez delivered in a big moment, going 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk, while courtesy runner Julianna Contreras came around to score to help create separation.

Behind the plate, Brinley Smith added an RBI with a 1-for-3 outing, and Sarah Almazan chipped in with a hit and a run scored to round out the scoring. Schreiner made the most of its production, manufacturing runs and putting pressure on the defense when it mattered most.

In the circle, Anyssia Mendoza was outstanding. Mendoza tossed a complete seven-inning game to earn her fifth win of the season (5-2). She allowed just six hits and two earned runs while striking out four and walking only one. Mendoza stayed composed throughout, working out of traffic and keeping the opposition from stringing together big innings.

With clutch hitting and a steady presence in the circle, Schreiner claimed the Game 1 victory and set the tone for the rest of the series.

Game 2:

Schreiner secured the Game 2 victory with balanced offense and a strong relief performance in the circle, holding the opposition to just one run in the 7.0-inning contest.

At the plate, Isabel Moreno led the way with a 2-for-3 outing and two runs scored, setting the tone at the top of the lineup. Cambryn Holloway provided a spark as well, going 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored to help fuel the Mountaineers’ attack.

Romy Nunez delivered the biggest swing of the day, finishing 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk, driving in key runs to give Schreiner the edge. Payton Eubanks-Smith added a hit, while Zoe Salinas came around to score as the Mountaineers capitalized on their opportunities.

In the circle, Schreiner relied on a two-pitcher effort. Briannah Mejias got the start and worked 2.0 innings, allowing one run while striking out one. From there, Celina Marchan took control and shut the door. Marchan tossed 5.0 scoreless innings to earn her first win of the season (1-3), scattering four hits and keeping the opposition off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

As a staff, Schreiner limited the opponent to six hits and just one earned run while issuing only one walk. With timely hitting and steady pitching, the Mountaineers claimed the Game 2 win and continued their strong series performance.

Game 3:

Schreiner capped the series in dramatic fashion with a thrilling walk-off victory in Game 3, highlighted by a clutch game-winning hit from Zoe Salinas.

Locked in a tight battle late, Schreiner delivered when it mattered most. With the winning run in scoring position, Salinas came through in the final at-bat, driving in the decisive run to seal the comeback win and send the Mountaineers home victorious.

Offensively, Schreiner was fueled by several standout performances. Payton Eubanks-Smith had a huge day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, consistently sparking rallies throughout the game. Isabel Moreno added a 3-for-4 performance with an RBI, while Sarah Almazan contributed two hits and drove in a run.

Olivia Montoya made an impact both at the plate and in the circle, recording a hit and scoring a run before stepping in to deliver two shutout innings of relief. Montoya was dominant in the final frames, allowing no hits and no runs while walking just one to earn the win (1-3).

In the circle, Anyssia Mendoza battled through five innings against a tough offensive showing, striking out two before Montoya took over to shut the door and give Schreiner the chance to complete the comeback.

With timely hitting up and down the lineup and a lights-out relief appearance, Schreiner’s walk-off win in Game 3 secured the sweep in thrilling fashion, punctuated by Salinas’ unforgettable final swing.