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Mike FM Music News

Sombr drops new song and video ‘My Body Isn’t Ready’: ‘It can be taken as a metaphor’

todayJune 26, 2026

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Sombr performs on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Sombr has dropped a new track that holds deep personal meaning for him.

On Instagram, he writes that he hopes the song, called “My Body Isn’t Ready,” “can mean different things to different people.” He explains, “It can be taken as a metaphor. Or it can be taken literally as a description of how I have perceived my own body, for my whole life.”

“I wanted to write about my struggle so that other people who may also be struggling know that they are not alone,” he adds. “You are beautiful, and I love you.” He also shouts out Obsession star Inde Navarrette and Off Campus actor Josh Heuston for “shining” in the music video.

In the song, he sings, “I like you, but my body isn’t ready/ I want you, but the mirror won’t let me/ I try to be the person you’re expecting/ But I’m not ready, I’m not ready.”

In the video, a goth-looking sombr sticks out like a sore thumb after showing up to a day party at a fancy LA mansion filled with fabulous guests. When a magician doing card tricks shows him a card that reads, “You don’t belong here,” a crowd of people — including Josh, who plays a pretentious sculptor — laugh at him. But Inde, another party guest who’s been watching him from afar, seems intrigued by him.

A depressed somber then covers his entire body in papier-mâché until he resembles a sculpture. He gets picked up and loaded into a limo with Inde and a group of other people, but when he’s thrown out of the car, she gets out too and removes the papier-mâché. The two then spend a romantic evening together.

Sombr debuted the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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