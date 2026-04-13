Something ‘Different’ for Tim McGraw: Playing the villain in Hulu’s ‘Southern Bastards’

Tim McGraw (ABC/Connie Chornuk)

Tim McGraw could be coming back to your TV screen if a new pilot in the works at Hulu gets picked up.

He’s set to play a lead role in Southern Bastards, which is based on the graphic novels of the same name, according to Variety.

British actress Erin Kellyman will also star alongside Kevin Bacon, whose involvement had been previously revealed.

Kellyman plays a military vet who travels to Alabama to try to find her estranged father, played by Bacon. In the process, she discovers the winningest high school football coach in the South also happens to run an organized crime ring. That’s Tim’s character, known as Coach Boss.

Tim’s latest song, “Different,” came out April 3.

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