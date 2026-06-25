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Rev Rock Report

Songwriter Desmond Child previews new live album with performance of ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’

todayJune 25, 2026

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Cover of ‘Desmond Child Rocks The Parthenon – The Live Concert Album’ (DESTON/BMG)

Songwriter Desmond Child has released a live performance of the KISS classic “I Was Made For Lovin’ You,” a song he co-wrote with KISS’ Paul Stanley.

The song is the first track released from Child’s upcoming live album, Desmond Child Rocks The Parthenon – The Live Concert Album, a recording of his June 2022 concert at the historic Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens, Greece.

The album is filled with performances of songs Child wrote for other artists, like KISS, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Ricky Martin and more. The “I Was Made For Lovin’ You” performance features Canadian singer Justin Benlolo, one of several guests who appear on the album. Others include Alice Cooper, Bonnie Tyler, Rita Wilson and Kip Winger.

Desmond Child Rocks The Parthenon – The Live Concert Album, dropping July 24, is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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