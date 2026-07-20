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Rev Rock Report

Soundgarden, Vicky Cornell share birthday tributes to late Chris Cornell

todayJuly 20, 2026

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Chris Cornell performs on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (ABC/Randy Holmes)

Soundgarden has posted a birthday tribute to the band’s late frontman, Chris Cornell, who would’ve turned 62 on Monday.

“Happy Birthday, brother Chris,” the post reads. “We’re thinking of you today and everyday. We miss your friendship, your beautiful soul, and your massive heart. The music world isn’t the same without you, but your voice still echoes through everything we do.”

It concludes, “Louder than love, always,” referencing the title of Soundgarden’s 1989 album, Louder than Love.

Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell, also posted a tribute, which begins, “Happy Birthday to the most extraordinary man I have ever known.”

“A husband and father who loved us with his whole soul,” Vicky writes. “A poet whose voice transformed music forever and continues to echo through time. My best friend.”

“There will never be another you,” she continues. “Today is a celebration of your life, your heart, your brilliance, and the endless love you gave so freely. The world is better because you were in it, and your music and lyrics continue to not only touch but guide so many of us every single day.”

Cornell died in May 2017 at age 52. A posthumous solo covers album, No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1, was released in 2020, and the surviving Soundgarden members have been working on completing the band’s final album.

Cornell was inducted with Soundgarden into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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