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Rev Rock Report

Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell taking part in upcoming Rock Camp

todayAugust 5, 2026

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Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell and Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil perform at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell will be taking part in a newly announced edition of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp themed around the ’90s grunge scene.

The camp will take place in Seattle from Dec. 3-6. Campers will be able to jam with Thayil and Cantrell, as well as original Pearl Jam drummer Dave Krusen.

“We’d love to welcome all the campers to head to our town from December 3-6 to play in our rock clubs and jam on our tunes with your best rock riffing!” Thayil says in a statement. “See you there!”

You can sign up now via RockCamp.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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