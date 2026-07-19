Spain defeats Argentina 1-0 to win 2026 World Cup

Ferran Torres of Spain celebrates scoring his team’s first goal against Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final match, July 19, 2026, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, beating defending champions Argentina and soccer legend Lionel Messi in a thrilling, extra-time match in front of more than 70,000 boisterous fans in New Jersey.

Following a scoreless 98 minutes of normal time, Spain thundered to a 1-0 victory in extra time on a goal scored by Ferran Torres in the 105th minute of the contest.

The victory becomes Spain’s second World Cup title, its first since 2010.

President Donald Trump, who attended the match at New York New Jersey Stadium, MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, is expected to present the 18-karat gold World Cup trophy to the winners.

Spain’s victory capped a tournament that began on June 11 with 48 teams and was hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Sunday’s event featured the World Cup’s first-ever halftime show with headliners Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira, BTS and the Muppets performing.

This will likely be the final World Cup for Argentina’s superstar forward Lionel Messi, whose legendary career spans two decades. Messi and Argentina were vying to repeat their 2022 World Cup win over France.