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Mike FM Music News

Strike a pose: Madonna is the new face of KIKO Milano cosmetics

todayJune 9, 2026

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Madonna & Stuart Price perform at TSX Stage in Times Square on June 4, 2026 in New York City. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

As the Italian cosmetics brand KIKO Milano moves into the American market, it’s tapped one of the world’s most famous Italian-Americans as the face of its new campaign.

Madonna is now a brand ambassador for KIKO, and stars in a new campaign, “The KIKO Show.”  According to Hypebae, it features The Queen of Pop wearing outfits from her 2006 Confessions Tour wardrobe, mixed with archival Yves Saint-Laurent looks.

Monday night in New York City, Madonna’s involvement with the brand was celebrated at a party that also marked KIKO’s arrival at select Macy’s stores.

KIKO chief brand officer Drew Elliott tells WWD, “KIKO Milano is a powerhouse brand, and it deserves a powerhouse face. Madonna is that person: she has Italian roots; she’s known for reinvention, for boldly being exactly who she is — and, many times, using makeup to do that. She is the KIKO girl.”

WWD reports that the campaign will also feature an exclusive remix of Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter’s duet “Bring Your Love.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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