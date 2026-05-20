Styx’s 2006 performance with youth orchestra subject of new documentary

James “JY” Young and Tommy Shaw of Styx perform during The Brotherhood Of Rock Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 06, 2025, in Alpharetta, Georgia. (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)

Styx is featured in a new documentary that highlights their 20-year partnership with Kaboom Collective, a nonprofit arts organization based in Cleveland.

Twenty Years On looks back at Styx’s 2006 performance with a youth orchestra, talking to the band, past orchestra members and more. It also includes a new generation of orchestral students recording new arrangements of Styx songs “Blue Collar Man” and “Build and Destroy.”

“Every person in this film made a choice to show up, to trust the process, and to give everything they had to something bigger than themselves,” Kaboom founder and conductor Liza Grossman says. “That is what Kaboom has always been about, and Styx understood that from day one.”

She adds, “Watching those young artists grow into doctors, educators, Broadway musicians, and studio artists over twenty years has been the greatest gift of my career. This film is for every one of them.”

“We are excited to be a part of the Kaboom Collective documentary, Twenty Years On,” says Styx’s Tommy Shaw. “It is amazing to celebrate our relationship and performance with the Cleveland Youth Orchestra twenty years later and see the kids grown up. We can’t wait for you to see it!”

A trailer for the film was released Tuesday, with the documentary set to have its world premiere on June 6 at Heights Theater Studios, Kaboom’s professional soundstage in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

More info on the film can be found at 20yearson.com.