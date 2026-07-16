Suspect charged in shooting at Kroger grocery store in Texas: Authorities

Law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at a Kroger store in Cypress, Texas, July 15, 2026. (Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

(HOUSTON) — A man is facing charges after allegedly critically wounding another person in a shooting at a Kroger grocery store near Houston, authorities said.

Deputies responded to an active shooter report at the Cypress grocery store Wednesday afternoon and quickly apprehended the suspect, 20-year-old Kaden Ausbrooks, as he was leaving the store, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in “stable but critical condition” on Thursday, authorities said.

Ausbrooks is also being treated at a hospital, authorities said. He is being guarded by deputies, authorities said, and when he’s released, he’ll be booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

One witness called the shooting “terrifying,” telling ABC Houston station KTRK, “I heard some yelling. … Then round fired, then some more rounds fired, at least two or three, everyone bolted out.”

Kroger said in a statement it was “deeply saddened.”

“We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured the store and parking lot,” Kroger said. “The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates.”