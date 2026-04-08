The Alarm releases final video featuring late frontman Mike Peters

Cover of The Alarm album ‘Transformation’ (Twenty First Century Recordings/Virgin Music Group)

The Alarm has released a video for the song “Live Today,” the final clip to feature their late frontman Mike Peters, who passed away April 29, 2025, after a 31-year battle with cancer.

The track is featured on the band’s upcoming album, Transformation, which will be released May 29.

The video was filmed on a beach in the North of England just days before Peters underwent CAR-T treatment that he had hoped would beat his aggressive form of lymphoma, known as Richter’s syndrome.

“Mike lived a life of beauty and never gave up right to the very end,” says Jules Peters, the rocker’s wife and bandmate. “As the sun rose, watching Mike perform this song with so much optimism and hope will live with me forever.”

“This video is such a difficult watch,” she adds. “It broke my heart … but it captures the eternal essence of Mike Peters that keeps us coming back to him and his incredible songs time after time.”

Transformation is available for preorder now.