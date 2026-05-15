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Rev Rock Report

The Beach Boys’ ‘Pet Sounds’ certified double Platinum ahead of 60th anniversary

todayMay 15, 2026

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Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Resnikoff and Bruce Johnston attend the Beach Boys 60th Anniversary of ‘Pet Sounds’ at Capitol Records Building on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for UMe)

Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of The Beach Boys’ iconic album Pet Sounds, and ahead of the milestone, the album has ben certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

Not only that, the album’s hit singles received new certifications: “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” has now been certified four-times Platinum, while “God Only Knows” is now two-times Platinum and “Sloop John B” has gone Platinum.

Beach Boys founding members Mike Love and Al Jardine, as well as Bruce Johnston and the families of the late Brian Wilson, Dennis Wilson and Carl Wilson, were on hand for a special ceremony at Capitol Records in Hollywood, California, on Monday, where they received plaques celebrating the new certifications. Capitol Records is also flying a Pet Sounds flag on its tower to mark the anniversary.

Another way the anniversary is being celebrated is with the just-released The Pet Sounds Sessions Highlights, featuring material from the 1997 four-CD box set The Pet Sounds Sessions. The set contains 25 alternate takes, a cappella versions and tracking sessions, all of which are making their vinyl debut.

Released May 16, 1966, Pet Sounds is often considered one of the best albums of all time. Recorded a year after Brian Wilson quit touring and suffered a breakdown in 1964, the album peaked at #10 on the Billboard Albums chart. In 2004 it was chosen by the Library of Congress for inclusion in the National Recording Registry.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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