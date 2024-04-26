The Eagles return to the ‘Billboard’ charts with ‘To the Limit: The Essential Collection’

Rhino

The Eagles are back on the Billboard charts.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ recently released best-of compilation, To the Limit: The Essential Collection, has landed in the top 10 on several charts.

The band moved 7,000 copies of the album and 6,500 in physical sales to land at #9 on the Top Album Sales chart. It also lands at #6 on the Top Rock Albums chart and at #8 on both the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart and Top Current Album Sales chart.

On the overall Billboard 200 Album chart, To The Limit: The Essential Collection debuted at #30, which makes it the group’s 12th top 40 album.

Of those 12 albums, six went to #1; 1975’s One Of These Nights, 1976’s Hotel California and Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975, 1979’s The Long Run, 1994’s Hell Freezes Over, 2007’s Long Road Out Of Eden.