AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘The Night Agent’ to end with season 4 on Netflix

todayMay 4, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in ‘The Night Agent’ season 3. (Nazim Serhat Firat/Netflix)

The Night Agent will return for one final mission.

Netflix has announced that the upcoming fourth season of the popular thriller series will be its last. The final season of the show started production Monday in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Basso stars as Peter Sutherland in the show, which has Shawn Ryan as its creator, executive producer and showrunner.

“Ever since the initial success of The Night Agent, I’ve been obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show and to Peter Sutherland’s journey,” Ryan said in a press release. “I’m so grateful to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for partnering with me on The Night Agent and for giving us the space to deliver a definitive final season to our worldwide legion of fans. We are hard at work to complete our story and to make our final season one our fans will never forget.”

Season 3 of The Night Agent debuted to Netflix on Feb. 19.

The third season picked up after the explosive events of season 2. It found night agent Peter Sutherland “called in to track down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss,” according to its official synopsis. “This kicks off a sequence of events where Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, while putting him on a collision course with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees — and get them both killed in the process.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%