‘The Odyssey’ stays the course at #1 with $87 million

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in ‘The Odyssey.’ (Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey continued its journey at the box office this weekend, coming in at #1 again with $87 million in its second week of release.

Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s epic poem has now made $286.4 million domestically and $639.6 million globally. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside a star-studded cast including Anne Hathaway, Himesh Patel, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

In at #2 this weekend was the live-action Moana with $10.5 million, followed by Toy Story 5 with $10 million.

The only new releases to crack the top 10 were Hadestown: The Musical at #4 with $9.7 million and Motor City at #9 with $1.6 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. The Odyssey — $87 million

2. Moana — $10.5 million

3. Toy Story 5 — $10 million

4. Hadestown: The Musical — $9.7 million

5. Minions & Monsters — $9.6 million

6. The Invite — $2.64 million

7. Evil Dead Burn — $2.61 million

8. Young Washington — $1.99 million

9. Motor City — $1.6 million

10. Obsession — $1.5 million

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.